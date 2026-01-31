Construction companies’ liability discussed at Construction Ministry

A working meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing, and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev and attended by Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Temir Sariev, and representatives of major construction companies.

The meeting was organized in accordance with the instructions of President Sadyr Japarov issued on January 23. The meeting addressed issues of order in the construction industry, compliance with legal requirements, the liability of construction companies, and the timely resolution of problematic issues.

A methodology for streamlining regulatory legal acts in the construction industry was developed during the meeting. Furthermore, proposals for amendments to certain building codes were voiced, and a decision was made to establish a commission working group. The need for stronger interaction between government agencies and construction companies was noted.

Such meetings will be held regularly in the future to prevent and promptly resolve problems in the construction industry.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov demanded that developers operate according to the rules. He emphasized that honesty and integrity of construction companies should be an absolute requirement. The president declared that the practice of individual developers violating their promises to citizens and current legislation is unacceptable.