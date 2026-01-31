14:40
USD 87.45
EUR 104.39
RUB 1.16
English

Construction companies’ liability discussed at Construction Ministry

A working meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing, and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev and attended by Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Temir Sariev, and representatives of major construction companies.

The meeting was organized in accordance with the instructions of President Sadyr Japarov issued on January 23. The meeting addressed issues of order in the construction industry, compliance with legal requirements, the liability of construction companies, and the timely resolution of problematic issues.

A methodology for streamlining regulatory legal acts in the construction industry was developed during the meeting. Furthermore, proposals for amendments to certain building codes were voiced, and a decision was made to establish a commission working group. The need for stronger interaction between government agencies and construction companies was noted.

Such meetings will be held regularly in the future to prevent and promptly resolve problems in the construction industry.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov demanded that developers operate according to the rules. He emphasized that honesty and integrity of construction companies should be an absolute requirement. The president declared that the practice of individual developers violating their promises to citizens and current legislation is unacceptable.
link: https://24.kg/english/360071/
views: 144
Print
Related
Authorities introduce external management at Doolot Kurulush construction sites
Construction company director suspected of fraud in Chui region
General Director of construction company detained on suspicion of fraud
Kyrgyzstan’s Construction Ministry blacklists 44 construction companies
Construction company voluntarily transfers apartments and offices to state
State Construction Agency fines 3 companies in Bishkek for violations
Construction company accused of illegal privatization of land in Bishkek
Private construction companies transfer 1,480 apartments to state
Ten construction companies fined 2 million soms in Osh city
Ex-MP and founder of Emacom construction company detained
Popular
Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
World Bank calls Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth indicators impressive World Bank calls Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth indicators impressive
Kairat Tursunkulov appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kairat Tursunkulov appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan
31 January, Saturday
13:55
Kyrgyz film "Red Heels" to be screened at film festival in Finland Kyrgyz film "Red Heels" to be screened at film festival...
13:46
Suspect in mosque thefts detained in Bishkek
13:34
Russian-Kyrgyz Dictionary of Diplomatic Terms presented at MFA of Kyrgyzstan
13:27
Construction companies’ liability discussed at Construction Ministry
13:22
Up to 80 percent of oral cancer cases linked to nasvay use