Three families living in dilapidated houses presented with apartments in Osh

Three families living in dilapidated houses in Osh city were presented with apartments on behalf of the mayor. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Zhenishbek Toktorbaev decided to transfer new apartments to three families living in an old house in the city center.

He visited the residents and inspected their uninhabitable premises.

«Since their houses were dangerous for living and did not have normal conditions, he ordered to evict the people, provide them with new housing in another place, and expand the site for the adjacent kindergarten Aydanek. The residents received the keys to the new apartments. They are already preparing to move,» the statement says.