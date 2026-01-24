Authorities introduce external management at Doolot Kurulush construction sites

The government is introducing external management at two construction projects of the company Doolot Kurulush. Equity holders are expected to be able to move into their apartments within one and a half to two years. The Head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev said.

According to him, equity holders have collected 2 billion soms. All previously signed contracts will remain in force, and no additional costs will be added to their price for ten years.

The decision concerns Shopokov Eco City project, which includes 2,300 apartments, and Kudaibergen residential complex designed for 1,400 apartments.

Tumanbaev also said that an interagency commission is currently inspecting the construction company’s activities. The results of the inspection are expected to be announced within ten days.

Earlier, by order of President Sadyr Japarov, an inspection of Doolot Kurulush was initiated. Kanybek Tumanbaev visited Shopokov and inspected the developer’s construction sites on the ground.