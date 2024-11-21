15:56
Three Kyrgyzstanis deported from Komi

Over the past week, employees of the internal affairs bodies of the Komi Republic brought 12 foreign citizens to justice for administrative offenses committed in the sphere of migration, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Komi Republic reported.

According to it, during the raids, police officers together with employees of the Russian Guard carried out an inspection of a construction site in the territory of Syktyvdinsky District. As a result, two foreigners were detected, who were illegally carrying out labor activities.

One migrant illegally staying on the territory of the Russian Federation was also brought to administrative responsibility.

Three natives of Kyrgyzstan, one citizen of Uzbekistan and one citizen of Belarus were expelled from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In total, 134 foreigners have been subjected to the deportation procedure since the beginning of the year.
link: https://24.kg/english/311830/
views: 118
