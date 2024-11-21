Three Kyrgyzstanis deported from Komi

Over the past week, employees of the internal affairs bodies of the Komi Republic brought 12 foreign citizens to justice for administrative offenses committed in the sphere of migration, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Komi Republic reported.
One migrant illegally staying on the territory of the Russian Federation was also brought to administrative responsibility.
Three natives of Kyrgyzstan, one citizen of Uzbekistan and one citizen of Belarus were expelled from the territory of the Russian Federation.
In total, 134 foreigners have been subjected to the deportation procedure since the beginning of the year.