Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured

A Chinese workers’ camp was attacked in Tajikistan. One Chinese citizen was killed and four others were injured. The Express Tribune reports, citing the country’s Foreign Ministry.

The incident occurred on the night of November 18. The camp is located on the border with Afghanistan. The attackers have not yet been identified. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Chinese Ambassador to Dushanbe called on the Tajik authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

«On November 18, the camp of a private Chinese enterprise in the border area between Tajikistan and Afghanistan was attacked (located on the Tajikistan side), resulting in the death of one Chinese citizen and injuries to four others. China strongly condemns the violent attack, expresses deep mourning over the victims, and expresses sincere condolences to the injured and the families of the victims,» the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to Asia Plus website, the attack took place in Shamsiddin Shokhin area on Tajikistan-Afghanistan border.

A Chinese gold mining company is conducting exploration work in Zarbuz Gorge on the border with Afghanistan. It is part of Dashti-Jum Nature Reserve and is located near Sari Gor area, where a border outpost is located.

According to local media, Chinese companies are actively involved in the extraction of minerals, including gold, in Tajikistan. There are several gold mining companies in the republic, fully or partially with Chinese capital.