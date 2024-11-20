21:28
USD 8.65
EUR 91.43
RUB 0.87
English

Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured

A Chinese workers’ camp was attacked in Tajikistan. One Chinese citizen was killed and four others were injured. The Express Tribune reports, citing the country’s Foreign Ministry.

The incident occurred on the night of November 18. The camp is located on the border with Afghanistan. The attackers have not yet been identified. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Chinese Ambassador to Dushanbe called on the Tajik authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

«On November 18, the camp of a private Chinese enterprise in the border area between Tajikistan and Afghanistan was attacked (located on the Tajikistan side), resulting in the death of one Chinese citizen and injuries to four others. China strongly condemns the violent attack, expresses deep mourning over the victims, and expresses sincere condolences to the injured and the families of the victims,» the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to Asia Plus website, the attack took place in Shamsiddin Shokhin area on Tajikistan-Afghanistan border.

A Chinese gold mining company is conducting exploration work in Zarbuz Gorge on the border with Afghanistan. It is part of Dashti-Jum Nature Reserve and is located near Sari Gor area, where a border outpost is located.

According to local media, Chinese companies are actively involved in the extraction of minerals, including gold, in Tajikistan. There are several gold mining companies in the republic, fully or partially with Chinese capital.
link: https://24.kg/english/311756/
views: 149
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to jointly train seismologists
Investment volumes in Kyrgyzstan's economy from China and Russia almost equal
Kyrgyzstan's national stand to be presented at import exhibition in China
GTA and Counter-Strike banned in Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free regime for organized tourist groups from China
Pastry Chefs from Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan make 2.10-meter-tall cake
Chinese company to build coal belt conveyor on Kyrgyzstan's border
Akylbek Japarov: Trade between Kyrgyzstan and China reached almost $20 billion
Delimitation of border with Tajikistan will soon be completed - Tashiev
Chinese electric vehicle company intends to enter Kyrgyzstan’s market
Popular
COP29: Kyrgyzstan invites to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1 COP29: Kyrgyzstan invites to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1
COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing program of cooperation with Green Climate Fund COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing program of cooperation with Green Climate Fund
Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0 Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0
Askar Akayev presents his book "My Life in Science and Politics" in Moscow Askar Akayev presents his book "My Life in Science and Politics" in Moscow
20 November, Wednesday
21:05
Massive drone strikes: Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis to leave Ukraine Massive drone strikes: Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzsta...
20:50
Kamchybek Tashiev announces detention of ambassador accused of corruption
20:40
Kamchybek Tashiev receives package with threats against him and his family
20:04
Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured
19:14
Nameless mountain in Aksy district offered to be named UN Peak