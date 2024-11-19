17:45
Kyrgyzstan makes changes to procedure of obtaining Digital Nomad status

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic (Laws «On External Migration», «On External Labor Migration»)». The press service of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Parliament adopted the bill in October 2024.

The law amends the procedure of obtaining the status of Digital Nomad by foreign citizens arriving in Kyrgyzstan to work in the field of information and communication technologies, software development and other related fields without registration at the place of stay and the availability of permits for work.

«The law also establishes that the category of foreign citizens, who have the opportunity to obtain the status of Digital Nomad, the rights and obligations of the holder of this status, the procedure for its assignment, as well as the procedure for staying in the country of the holder of the status of Digital Nomad and his close relatives, is determined by a decision of the Cabinet,» the statement says.
