Digital Nomad: Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about benefits

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed the Law «On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts (to the Laws «On External Migration», «On External Labor Migration»)», developed by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

The ministry notes that «this step marks a stage in the development of the country’s economy, aimed at attracting highly qualified specialists from abroad and strengthening the position of the Kyrgyz Republic as a global IT center», and told about the advantages that the document provides. It is specified that the status of Digital Nomad — new opportunities for foreign specialists.

The amendments introduced secure the status of a Digital Nomad for foreign citizens working in high-tech areas such as information and communication technologies, software development, creative industries and other related areas.

This status provides the following opportunities for foreign workers:

Exemption from mandatory registration at the place of stay in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Obtaining a personal identification number (PIN);

Exemption from the need to obtain permits for carrying out work activities;

The right to engage in entrepreneurial activity as an individual entrepreneur or legal entity;

The possibility of opening and using bank accounts in the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the ministry, attractive conditions for innovative projects have appeared.

«The law is aimed at creating favorable conditions for attracting Digital Nomads to the Kyrgyz Republic. This, in turn, contributes to the development of innovative projects, the growth of high-tech industries, an increase in tax revenues, creation of jobs and development of tourism,» the statement says.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce emphasizes that the stay of Digital Nomads in Kyrgyzstan is already showing positive results. The pilot project, launched in 2022, demonstrated high interest in the republic from foreign specialists.