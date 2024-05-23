Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to extend Digital Nomad project

The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan proposes to extend the project on assigning «digital nomad» status. The ministry submitted the corresponding draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers for public discussion.

As background statement says, a pilot project on assigning the status of «digital nomad» to foreign citizens was launched in September 2022. However, it will end on June 30, 2024.

Foreigners carrying out activities in the field of information and communication technologies can be holders of the status.

The recipient of the status is exempt from a work permit, registration at the place of temporary residence, automatically receives a PIN code, as well as government services in the manner established by the Ministry of Justice and the Tax Service. In addition, he or she has the right to carry out individual entrepreneurial activities or activities as a legal entity in accordance with tax legislation, has the right to register a legal entity, open and use accounts in banks of Kyrgyzstan.

The provisions apply to specialists from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, the USA, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Germany, Japan, and Korea.

The Ministry of Economy notes that the implementation of the project and the stay of «digital nomads» in the country have a positive impact on the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic due to the influx of highly qualified personnel into the republic, creation of jobs, increased demand for goods and services, development of tourism, increasing tax revenues, etc.

«To ensure the transfer of the pilot project to a permanent basis, a corresponding draft law has been developed and is currently being considered by the Parliament, which proposes to legislate the status of «digital nomad» as a means of attracting highly qualified labor force to Kyrgyzstan,» the ministry added.

But while the bill has not been adopted, the ministry proposes to extend the validity of the Temporary Regulations on the procedure for conducting a pilot project on assigning the status of «digital nomad» to foreign citizens until June 30, 2025.