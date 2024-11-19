13:02
Trump confirms plans to implement mass deportation program

The president-elect Donald Trump has confirmed that he wants to implement a mass deportation program.

He noted that the administration is ready to use the military and declare a state of emergency for the mass deportation of illegal migrants.

«True!» Donald Trump wrote in response to the post of the head of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton describing the above actions on Truth Social social media platform.

Earlier, the press secretary for the next US president’s headquarters Karoline Leavitt said that he would conduct the largest operation in the history of the country to deport illegal migrants on the very first day after taking office. According to her, Donald Trump will take all measures to protect the border with Mexico in the south of the United States, while the administration of the current US leader Joe Biden refuses to do so.
