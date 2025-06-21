16:36
Pakistan recommends Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Pakistan has recommended U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The statement posted on the government’s official account on X says.

«The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis,» the statement reads.

President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi, which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation, ultimately securing a ceasefire and averting a broader conflict between the two states, the government of Pakistan added.

Donald Trump himself claimed he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

«I deserve it [the Nobel Peace Prize], but they’ll never give it to me,» he said.
