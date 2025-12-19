14:09
Labor Ministry reports number of foreign nationals deported from Kyrgyzstan

In 2025, a total of 2,088 foreign nationals were deported from Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Bakyt Darmankul uulu said at a press conference.

According to him, the deportation procedure is carried out through a filtration center operating at Manas International Airport.

He noted that such centers did not previously exist in the country.

The Ministry of Labor clarified that deportation applies to foreign nationals who were working illegally or had committed offenses.
