Kyrgyzstan designates airline for deportation of migration law violators

An airline has been designated in Kyrgyzstan to transport foreign nationals who have violated the country’s migration laws. The corresponding directive was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, Aero Nomad Airlines LLC has been designated as the official service provider for the air transportation of foreigners and stateless persons residing in Kyrgyzstan in violation of migration law.

The decision was made to implement the presidential decree «On Measures to Regulate the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens and Stateless Persons in the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has been instructed to procure the airline services through a single-source procurement method.

The directive will remain in effect for two years.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Aero Nomad Airlines LLC is managed by Timur Aralbaev, and its founder is Irina Sheikh. The company’s core business is passenger air transport services.