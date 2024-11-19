11:26
New garment factory opened in Kashgar-Kyshtak with USAID support

A new garment factory was opened in Kashgar-Kyshtak village in Kara-Suu district with the support of USAID. The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reported.

The diplomatic mission reports that the enterprise is expected to create 600 local jobs and expand the Kyrgyz Republic’s presence in global markets. The opening ceremony was attended by President Sadyr Japarov and USAID Mission Director in Kyrgyzstan Sara Werth.

The garment factory is part of a larger textile and apparel complex with a total investment exceeding $27 million. USAID provided technical assistance to enhance product quality, optimize production processes, create a website, and organize a fashion hackathon.

Once fully operational, the factory plans to export its products to the Middle East, North Africa, the European Union, and the CIS. Currently, the enterprise employs over 160 seamstresses.
