The construction of Polibeton JSC confectionery factory, part of «100 Industrial Enterprises» project in Bishkek’s Leninsky district, is 95 percent complete. The press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The first batch of production equipment and industrial furniture has already been delivered to the factory.

It is noted that the factory will be capable of producing up to 20 tons of finished baked goods per day and will provide jobs for 150 people.

Currently, improvement of the factory’s territory and test launch of equipment are underway.