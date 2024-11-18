USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jeenbek Kulubaev, held a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, Lesslie Viguerie. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues of Kyrgyz-American cooperation, focusing on political dialogue, economic collaboration, investments, and humanitarian matters.

Jeenbek Kulubaev congratulated Ambassador Viguerie on the successful conduct of the U.S. presidential elections and emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to further deepen bilateral relations, including within the C5+1 framework.

In turn, Ambassador Viguerie reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to strengthening cooperation with Kyrgyzstan both bilaterally and within the regional C5+1 platform. Ambassador Viguerie also expressed support for Kyrgyzstan’s humanitarian initiatives, including the repatriation of citizens—women and children—from Syria and Iraq, and confirmed the U.S.’s readiness to provide technical assistance in these matters.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of open dialogue and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of their bilateral partnership.

C5+1 is a regional diplomatic platform of the United States and Central Asian states, which has been working since 2015.

The main areas of partnership within the C5+1 are:

Trade;

Transport;

Energy;

Adaptation to climate change;

Countering cross-border threats and security challenges;

Cooperation on the situation in Afghanistan;

Development of cultural and humanitarian ties between the region and the United States.

In 2022, the C5+1 Secretariat was established to coordinate the activities of the platform and identify priority areas of cooperation.