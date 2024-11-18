16:21
USD 86.50
EUR 91.43
RUB 0.87
English

USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jeenbek Kulubaev, held a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, Lesslie Viguerie. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues of Kyrgyz-American cooperation, focusing on political dialogue, economic collaboration, investments, and humanitarian matters.

Jeenbek Kulubaev congratulated Ambassador Viguerie on the successful conduct of the U.S. presidential elections and emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to further deepen bilateral relations, including within the C5+1 framework.

In turn, Ambassador Viguerie reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to strengthening cooperation with Kyrgyzstan both bilaterally and within the regional C5+1 platform. Ambassador Viguerie also expressed support for Kyrgyzstan’s humanitarian initiatives, including the repatriation of citizens—women and children—from Syria and Iraq, and confirmed the U.S.’s readiness to provide technical assistance in these matters.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of open dialogue and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of their bilateral partnership.

C5+1 is a regional diplomatic platform of the United States and Central Asian states, which has been working since 2015.

The main areas of partnership within the C5+1 are:

  • Trade;
  • Transport;
  • Energy;
  • Adaptation to climate change;
  • Countering cross-border threats and security challenges;
  • Cooperation on the situation in Afghanistan;
  • Development of cultural and humanitarian ties between the region and the United States.

In 2022, the C5+1 Secretariat was established to coordinate the activities of the platform and identify priority areas of cooperation.
link: https://24.kg/english/311496/
views: 66
Print
Related
Transport Minister, US Ambassador discuss investment in number of projects
Kamala Harris concedes defeat in US presidential election
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Donald Trump on election win
US presidential election 2024: Donald Trump addresses his supporters
Kyrgyzstan intends to cooperate with international Citibank
Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list
US investments in Central Asia amounted to about $44-51 billion for 30 years
Emergencies Ministry and Montana National Guard discuss cooperation issues
More than 40,000 Kyrgyzstanis live in Chicago's consular district
Kyrgyzstanis opened 1,200 successful companies in Chicago
Popular
Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region
KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport
Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement
Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024 Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024
18 November, Monday
16:03
USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan wit...
15:53
Several shops burn down in Osh along with goods and cash
15:47
COP29: Deputy Minister tells about youth’s role in tackling environmental issues
15:31
Global rare earth metal production to double in five years
15:22
Construction activity in EAEU countries increases: Kyrgyzstan leads