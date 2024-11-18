16:20
Suyumbayev Street opened after major repairs in Bishkek

Suyumbayev Street in Bishkek has been opened for traffic after major repairs. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, major repairs were carried out in accordance with the title list for 2024 on Suyumbayev Street, from Zhibek Zholu Avenue to Moskovskaya Street. The length of the section is almost 2 kilometers.

The work was carried out in three stages. At the first, the section from Moskovskaya Street to Chui Avenue was repaired, at the second — from Chui Avenue to Ogonbayev Street, and at the third — from Ogonbayev Street to Zhibek Zholu Avenue.

«During the major repairs, the old layer of asphalt was removed, curbs were dismantled and installed, and casings for prospective pipes were installed. Outdated prospective pipes were replaced by Bishkekvodokanal,» the City Hall reported.
