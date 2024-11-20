12:15
Kyrgyzstan purchases 1,200 units of special equipment for road repair

Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev told the deputies at a meeting of Parliament that President Sadyr Japarov informed him about the purchase of 1,250 units of special equipment for road repair and construction.

According to him, the equipment will be delivered to Kyrgyzstan on December 15-20, 2024. The Speaker added that 750 units of equipment were purchased using funds from the Road Fund under the Ministry of Transport.

«The President said that starting in 2027, all roads in Kyrgyzstan will be paved using funds from the Road Fund, not only within villages, but also leading to summer pastures,» the Speaker said.
