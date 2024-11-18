13:44
Drug dealer selling mephedrone all over Kyrgyzstan detained

A 38-year-old man suspected of sale of drugs was detained in Chui region. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Security Service of the Kyrgyz Republic checked information regarding a man nicknamed Ravsh, aged 35-40, and his accomplices, who had organized a stable channel for the supply and sale of large quantities of psychotropic drugs in Kyrgyzstan for the purpose of further sale. Law enforcement officers opened a case under the article «Illegal production of drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect was detained in Chui region on public transport. He turned out to be 38-year-old I.R.Kh. During a search, a briquette wrapped in transparent tape with the inscription «30×2» was seized from him. 36 red heat shrink tubes with mephedrone were inside. According to the police, the total value of the seized drug is 310,000 soms. Thus, the distribution of over 432 single doses of the psychotropic substance in the country has been prevented. Additional special investigative actions and search activities are currently being carried out to identify other persons involved in this crime.
