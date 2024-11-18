Kyrgyzstani wanted by Interpol detained in Priangarye

The police of Irkutsk Oblast of Russia detained a foreigner wanted by Interpol for a crime against a minor. He was hiding in the Siberian taiga. The press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Irkutsk Oblast reported.

«The police detained a foreigner wanted by Interpol in Priangarye. The police found the man, who was hiding from justice in his own country, in a shift settlement in a remote part of the Siberian taiga. The citizen of one of the post-Soviet countries, who was wanted internationally, was detained by employees of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Irkutsk Oblast in cooperation with colleagues from the criminal investigation department of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the security service of a mining enterprise,» the statement says.

According to the police, he is a citizen of one of the Central Asian countries.

«The foreigner committed a serious crime against a minor in his home country and in April 2024 he left for Russia to earn money. In the fall of this year, the suspect was put on the international wanted list through Interpol. The police found out that he was in the north of the region in a remote part of Bodaibinsky district. At the same time, he had all the necessary legal documents to work in the territory of the Russian Federation. The investigators got to the enterprise in an SUV, detained the suspect with the assistance of the enterprise’s security service and took him to the territorial police department,» the police reported.

To ensure the extradition procedure, the Bodaibinsky district court chose a preventive measure for the migrant in the form of detention.

According to regional media, the detainee is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan.