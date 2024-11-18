Kyrgyzstan produced 86,500 tons of gasoline in 2024

In January-August 2024, Kyrgyzstan produced 86,500 tons of gasoline. This is 5.4 times more than the production volume for the same period last year. The CIS Interstate Statistical Committee reports.

According to its data, 91,500 tons of diesel fuel were produced in the Kyrgyz Republic in the first eight months of 2024, which is 26.5 percent more than in the same period of 2023.

During this period, Kyrgyzstan also produced 137,700 tons of fuel oil, which is 34.8 percent more than in the same period last year.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the total industrial output for January-August 2024 exceeded 330 billion soms, reflecting a 0.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.