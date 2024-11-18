13:44
USD 86.20
EUR 91.64
RUB 0.89
English

Kyrgyzstan produced 86,500 tons of gasoline in 2024

In January-August 2024, Kyrgyzstan produced 86,500 tons of gasoline. This is 5.4 times more than the production volume for the same period last year. The CIS Interstate Statistical Committee reports.

According to its data, 91,500 tons of diesel fuel were produced in the Kyrgyz Republic in the first eight months of 2024, which is 26.5 percent more than in the same period of 2023.

During this period, Kyrgyzstan also produced 137,700 tons of fuel oil, which is 34.8 percent more than in the same period last year.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the total industrial output for January-August 2024 exceeded 330 billion soms, reflecting a 0.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.
link: https://24.kg/english/311442/
views: 161
Print
Related
More than 105,000 tons of fuel and lubricants marked in Kyrgyzstan
Swiss company may invest in fuel marking project — MFA
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves tariffs for fuel marking
Mandatory fuel marking launched in Kyrgyzstan from October 1
Company from Singapore to implement mandatory fuel marking in Kyrgyzstan
565 liters of illegal fuel and lubricants seized in Bishkek
Shortage of autogas in Kyrgyzstan: Oil traders name main reasons
Bishkek gas stations have no autogas, Oil Traders Association names reason
Tax Service confiscates 98,600 liters of fuel and lubricants for 4 months
Price of AI 95 gasoline increases by almost 2 soms for month
Popular
Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region
KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport
Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement
Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024 Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024
18 November, Monday
12:47
59 workers die on construction sites in Kyrgyzstan in 2023 59 workers die on construction sites in Kyrgyzstan in 2...
12:38
Drug dealer selling mephedrone all over Kyrgyzstan detained
12:09
Kyrgyzstani wanted by Interpol detained in Priangarye
11:52
Akzhol Makhmudov starts with victory at German club championship
11:37
Kyrgyzstan produced 86,500 tons of gasoline in 2024