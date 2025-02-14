Construction of IT town as part of Osh City project starts in southern capital

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov launched the construction of an IT town, which is a part of the large-scale Osh City project. The press service of the head of state reported.

The President emphasized that the main goal of the project is the sustainable development of regions within the framework of state policy. Key aspects are the active use of modern technologies, development of mass housing construction and support for the IT sector to increase the competitiveness of Kyrgyzstan.

«Thanks to this project, Osh will become a cultural and material heritage of the entire Turkic world, as well as a major provider of the Great Silk Road. One of the significant steps in this direction is the Osh City project and its IT town,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to the President, the IT town will become a modern innovative complex for residents, entrepreneurs and IT specialists. The project includes the creation of a full-fledged infrastructure: residential, social, commercial and IT, meeting all the requirements of the population and business.

«Implementation of this large-scale project will contribute to improving the quality of life of citizens and the development of key sectors of the economy. Thousands of jobs will be created during the construction process, which will reduce the level of migration. After the completion of the project, jobs in the IT town will appear in the fields of education, healthcare and the IT industry,» the president noted.

As part of the project, a residential complex of 1 million square meters will be built, including more than 10,000 apartments. Some of them will be transferred to the State Mortgage Company. The houses will have energy-saving systems and high-speed Internet.

In addition, it is planned to build modern schools, kindergartens, a multidisciplinary medical institution, gyms, pedestrian and bicycle paths, as well as recreation areas.

The President emphasized that the IT town will become a center of attraction for specialists from different regions of Kyrgyzstan and abroad, as well as a platform for the development of new technological initiatives.