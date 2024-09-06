Kyrgyzstan and WB exchange information on construction of Kambarata HPP

Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank discussed the choice of a dam type for the construction of Kambarata HPP 1 during a round table in Bishkek.

According to Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev, this is a key stage in the development of Kambarata HPP 1 project.

He recalled that trilateral agreements were signed between the Energy Ministries of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as part of the construction.

«This is a unique case when three countries in the region come to a common understanding and support for the project. We are confident that joint work will lead to the creation of a high-quality project that will provide Central Asia with clean and renewable energy, improve the water and energy regime and will contribute to strengthening regional cooperation,» he said.

Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev reported that the construction of a 1,388-meter-long transport tunnel TT-2 was completed on August 30. Work is underway to build 15-kilometer-long concrete roads, one lane has already been completed. Work on providing electricity continues, 80 percent of the installation of overhead power lines has been completed.

«According to the schedule, the completion of work on the 110-kilovolt power transmission line and the construction of 110/6-kilovolt substation is scheduled for the end of 2024. The construction of a bridge across Naryn river is underway. The construction of a workers’ camp is also ongoing. All work is going according to plan, the preparatory stages will be completed by May 2025,» the official noted.

World Bank Senior Energy Specialist Maksudjon Safarov recalled that the WB is financing the preparation of Kambarata HPP 1 construction project. The Swiss company AFRY is developing the feasibility study.

In January 2023, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed a roadmap for the construction of Kambarata HPP 1. Its total capacity will be 1,860 megawatts.

It was also previously reported that Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan intend to create a joint-stock company for the purpose of implementing the project for the construction and operation of Kambarata HPP 1, in which the share of the Kyrgyz side in the project and authorized capital will be 34 percent, and the Kazakh and Uzbek sides will get 33 percent each.