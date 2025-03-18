18:50
Kyrgyzstan to receive over $13 million for support of Kambar-Ata 1 construction

President Sadyr Japarov signed the law ratifying the financing agreement and the letter of agreement (grant agreement) between Kyrgyzstan and the International Development Association (IDA) on «Additional Financing for Technical Assistance for Kambar-Ata Hydropower Plant 1 Project». Presidential press service reported.

The documents were signed on September 9, 2024 in Bishkek, and the law was approved by the Parliament on February 27, 2025.

The agreements provide for technical support for the construction of Kambar-Ata 1 HPP.

The total allocated funds amount to $13.6 million, including an $11 million loan from IDA and a $2.6 million grant. The funds are provided under the following terms:

  • Loan term — 50 years;
  • Grace period — 10 years from the date of signing;
  • Interest rate — 0 percent;
  • Commitment fee — 0.5 percent (determined annually by the IDA Board of Directors).
