Cabinet Chairman discusses development of Kambarata HPP-1 project with WB

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The main topic of the negotiations was the Kambarata HPP-1 construction project, its financing and attracting international donors.

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed confidence in the successful implementation of the strategically important project and confirmed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to fulfill all the necessary conditions. He emphasized the importance of partnership with the WB and announced his participation in the «spring» meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which will be held in Washington in April.

Tatiana Proskuryakova highly praised the achievements of Kyrgyzstan, noting significant progress over the past five years. She emphasized the active work in all areas of cooperation and, in particular, highlighted the impressive results in promoting the Kambarata HPP-1 project.

According to her, the project is of serious interest to international financial institutions, which was confirmed by a recent meeting with potential donors in Brussels.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to strengthen the dialogue and coordinate actions for the successful implementation of joint projects. An agreement was reached to hold regular meetings and consultations at the expert level.