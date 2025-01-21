16:41
USD 87.45
EUR 90.16
RUB 0.85
English

Cabinet Chairman discusses development of Kambarata HPP-1 project with WB

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The main topic of the negotiations was the Kambarata HPP-1 construction project, its financing and attracting international donors.

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed confidence in the successful implementation of the strategically important project and confirmed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to fulfill all the necessary conditions. He emphasized the importance of partnership with the WB and announced his participation in the «spring» meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which will be held in Washington in April.

Tatiana Proskuryakova highly praised the achievements of Kyrgyzstan, noting significant progress over the past five years. She emphasized the active work in all areas of cooperation and, in particular, highlighted the impressive results in promoting the Kambarata HPP-1 project.

According to her, the project is of serious interest to international financial institutions, which was confirmed by a recent meeting with potential donors in Brussels.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to strengthen the dialogue and coordinate actions for the successful implementation of joint projects. An agreement was reached to hold regular meetings and consultations at the expert level.
link: https://24.kg/english/317437/
views: 149
Print
Related
Kambar-Ata 1 will enable optimal operation of Toktogul HPP — Sadyr Japarov
Kambar-Ata 1: IDA to allocate additional $13.6 million for feasibility study
Prices, incomes, savings: What survey results say about Kyrgyzstanis wellbeing
World Bank to allocate $500 million loan for Kambarata HPP 1
More than 70 percent of Kyrgyz families feel financially secure
European Investment Bank is offered participation in Kambar-Ata 1 project
Workers at Kambar-Ata 1 not paid their salaries for two months
Sadyr Japarov calls on OTS member states to join Kambar-Ata 1 HPP project
Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan and World Bank discuss forestry monitoring
Adylbek Kasymaliev discusses construction of Kambarata HPP 1 with World Bank
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
21 January, Tuesday
16:29
Status of specially protected area granted to Enver Gareyev Botanical Garden Status of specially protected area granted to Enver Gar...
16:17
Mining companies contribute 41.7 billion soms to budget in 2024
15:58
Kyrgyzstan adds 182.5 tons of gold reserves to state balance in 2024
15:45
No citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in fire at Turkish ski hotel
15:35
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts another intervention