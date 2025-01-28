Construction of Kambarata HPP 1 discussed in Tashkent

A round table was held in Tashkent on January 27, attended by the Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev, the Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov and the Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Sungat Yessimkhanov. Representatives of the World Bank also attended the event. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The main topic of discussion was the further development of Kambarata HPP 1 construction project in the Kyrgyz Republic — a key regional project implemented by the joint efforts of three countries.

Kambarata HPP 1 project with an estimated capacity of 1,860 megawatts is considered strategically important for the region. Taalaibek Ibraev called it the «project of the century», noting the high interest from international financial institutions and partners. According to him, the meetings held in Vienna, Brussels and Washington in 2024 contributed to the promotion of the project and attraction of international support.

The Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Sungat Yessimkhanov emphasized that the construction of Kambarata HPP 1 will strengthen regional cooperation and will be a significant step in the development of the energy infrastructure of Central Asia. The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov expressed Uzbekistan’s readiness to facilitate implementation of the project, which will improve energy security, water management and accelerate the transition to green economy.

The parties asked the World Bank for assistance in preparing and financing the construction of Kambarata HPP 1. Currently, the Kyrgyz side, as part of the technical support of the World Bank, is carrying out comprehensive activities to update the feasibility study. This includes an assessment of the technical, economic, financial, environmental and social components of the project, as well as other key activities and studies necessary for its implementation.

«The World Bank reaffirmed its readiness to support the governments of the three countries in their efforts to ensure a stable energy future for the region, accelerate economic growth and improve the quality of life of their citizens. We will continue to provide technical assistance in the implementation of the construction of Kambarata HPP 1. Together with other international development partners, we are working to attract the financing necessary for implementation of the project,» Tatiana Proskuryakova, World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia, said.

«During the meeting, the Energy Ministers of the three countries reached an agreement on the key principles of joint development and implementation of the construction of Kambarata HPP 1. The main stages were determined and the project implementation structure was approved. The parties also emphasized the importance of regular meetings at the ministerial level with the participation of international donors to ensure coordination, cooperation and stable progress in the implementation of the project,» the statement says.