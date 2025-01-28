10:36
USD 87.45
EUR 91.72
RUB 0.89
English

Construction of Kambarata HPP 1 discussed in Tashkent

A round table was held in Tashkent on January 27, attended by the Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev, the Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov and the Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Sungat Yessimkhanov. Representatives of the World Bank also attended the event. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The main topic of discussion was the further development of Kambarata HPP 1 construction project in the Kyrgyz Republic — a key regional project implemented by the joint efforts of three countries.

Kambarata HPP 1 project with an estimated capacity of 1,860 megawatts is considered strategically important for the region. Taalaibek Ibraev called it the «project of the century», noting the high interest from international financial institutions and partners. According to him, the meetings held in Vienna, Brussels and Washington in 2024 contributed to the promotion of the project and attraction of international support.

The Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Sungat Yessimkhanov emphasized that the construction of Kambarata HPP 1 will strengthen regional cooperation and will be a significant step in the development of the energy infrastructure of Central Asia. The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov expressed Uzbekistan’s readiness to facilitate implementation of the project, which will improve energy security, water management and accelerate the transition to green economy.

The parties asked the World Bank for assistance in preparing and financing the construction of Kambarata HPP 1. Currently, the Kyrgyz side, as part of the technical support of the World Bank, is carrying out comprehensive activities to update the feasibility study. This includes an assessment of the technical, economic, financial, environmental and social components of the project, as well as other key activities and studies necessary for its implementation.

«The World Bank reaffirmed its readiness to support the governments of the three countries in their efforts to ensure a stable energy future for the region, accelerate economic growth and improve the quality of life of their citizens. We will continue to provide technical assistance in the implementation of the construction of Kambarata HPP 1. Together with other international development partners, we are working to attract the financing necessary for implementation of the project,» Tatiana Proskuryakova, World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia, said.

«During the meeting, the Energy Ministers of the three countries reached an agreement on the key principles of joint development and implementation of the construction of Kambarata HPP 1. The main stages were determined and the project implementation structure was approved. The parties also emphasized the importance of regular meetings at the ministerial level with the participation of international donors to ensure coordination, cooperation and stable progress in the implementation of the project,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/318105/
views: 80
Print
Related
Cabinet Chairman discusses development of Kambarata HPP-1 project with WB
Kambar-Ata 1 will enable optimal operation of Toktogul HPP — Sadyr Japarov
Kambar-Ata 1: IDA to allocate additional $13.6 million for feasibility study
European Investment Bank is offered participation in Kambar-Ata 1 project
Workers at Kambar-Ata 1 not paid their salaries for two months
Sadyr Japarov calls on OTS member states to join Kambar-Ata 1 HPP project
World Bank ready to finance construction of Kambarata HPP 1
World Bank helps to find investors for Kambarata HPP 1 construction
Preparatory work on Kambar-Ata 1 to be completed in Q1 of 2025
Kyrgyzstan and WB exchange information on construction of Kambarata HPP
Popular
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
28 January, Tuesday
10:31
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as president Sadyr Japarov congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on his...
10:23
National football team of Kyrgyzstan (U20) loses to Barcelona
10:17
Construction of Kambarata HPP 1 discussed in Tashkent
10:04
EEC launches program to develop "smart" roads in EAEU countries
09:46
Register of persons wanted for terrorism created in SCO
27 January, Monday
17:59
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
17:55
Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name
17:48
Drugs worth 1.5 million soms seized from man in Bishkek
17:32
ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road