World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1

Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev met with theWorld Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic Hugh Riddell to discuss the implementation of Kambar-Ata-1 Hydropower Plant (HPP) project. The press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current status of Kambarata HPP-1 construction project, assessed the work completed, and outlined future plans for its implementation.

The minister expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its support of Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector, noting that the $18.6 million provided by the bank is being used to update the project’s feasibility study.

He also informed the World Bank representative about the ongoing preparatory work, including the construction of roads, tunnel concreting, bridge erection, construction of a workers’ camp, and installation of power transmission lines. The minister reported on the efforts of ecologists and sociologists, as well as public opinion surveys conducted regarding the HPP’s construction.

The parties discussed current issues requiring prompt resolution and agreed on the next steps to commence the main construction phase of Kambarata HPP-1, reaffirming their commitment to close cooperation for the project’s successful implementation.

Preparatory work progress:

Road infrastructure:

Road from the TT-2 exit portal to Prorez No. 2 (5.6 km) — 82 percent complete, concreting — 44 percent.

Access road to the HPP site (5.6 km) — 2.5 km paved, concreting — 22.32 percent.

Transport tunnels:

Transport tunnel TT-2 (126 meters) — 100 percent complete.

Power transmission lines:

110 kV transmission line (18 km) — 6,794 km laid (37.7 percent), 25 poles and 732 insulators installed, 2 TDN-16000/110-U1 transformers delivered.

Bridge over Naryn river:

Work is underway on the foundation and piles of supports 1-4, temporarily suspended from December 12, 2024 due to weather conditions.

Workers’ camp: