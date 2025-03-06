22:52
USD 87.44
EUR 94.43
RUB 0.97
English

World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1

Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev met with theWorld Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic Hugh Riddell to discuss the implementation of Kambar-Ata-1 Hydropower Plant (HPP) project. The press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current status of Kambarata HPP-1 construction project, assessed the work completed, and outlined future plans for its implementation.

The minister expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its support of Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector, noting that the $18.6 million provided by the bank is being used to update the project’s feasibility study.

He also informed the World Bank representative about the ongoing preparatory work, including the construction of roads, tunnel concreting, bridge erection, construction of a workers’ camp, and installation of power transmission lines. The minister reported on the efforts of ecologists and sociologists, as well as public opinion surveys conducted regarding the HPP’s construction.

The parties discussed current issues requiring prompt resolution and agreed on the next steps to commence the main construction phase of Kambarata HPP-1, reaffirming their commitment to close cooperation for the project’s successful implementation.

Preparatory work progress:

Road infrastructure:

  • Road from the TT-2 exit portal to Prorez No. 2 (5.6 km) — 82 percent complete, concreting — 44 percent.
  • Access road to the HPP site (5.6 km) — 2.5 km paved, concreting — 22.32 percent.

Transport tunnels:

  • Transport tunnel TT-2 (126 meters) — 100 percent complete.

Power transmission lines:

  • 110 kV transmission line (18 km) — 6,794 km laid (37.7 percent), 25 poles and 732 insulators installed, 2 TDN-16000/110-U1 transformers delivered.

Bridge over Naryn river:

  • Work is underway on the foundation and piles of supports 1-4, temporarily suspended from December 12, 2024 due to weather conditions.

Workers’ camp:

  • ATC building foundation: 100 percent complete (230 m³ of concrete)
  • Canteen foundation: 100 percent complete (78 m³ of concrete)
  • Dormitory foundation: 100 percent complete (84.5 m³ of concrete).
link: https://24.kg/english/321999/
views: 238
Print
Related
World Bank points out competition and education challenges in Central Asia
Construction of Kambarata HPP 1 discussed in Tashkent
Cabinet Chairman discusses development of Kambarata HPP-1 project with WB
Kambar-Ata 1 will enable optimal operation of Toktogul HPP — Sadyr Japarov
Kambar-Ata 1: IDA to allocate additional $13.6 million for feasibility study
Prices, incomes, savings: What survey results say about Kyrgyzstanis wellbeing
World Bank to allocate $500 million loan for Kambarata HPP 1
More than 70 percent of Kyrgyz families feel financially secure
European Investment Bank is offered participation in Kambar-Ata 1 project
Workers at Kambar-Ata 1 not paid their salaries for two months
Popular
China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city
Civil aviation flight safety analyzed for the first time in Kyrgyzstan Civil aviation flight safety analyzed for the first time in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan to increase rail freight tariff by 16 percent Kazakhstan to increase rail freight tariff by 16 percent
Japan to grant Kyrgyzstan 4 mobile diagnostic centers for remote villages Japan to grant Kyrgyzstan 4 mobile diagnostic centers for remote villages
6 March, Thursday
20:41
New 15-member Council of Judges elected for three years New 15-member Council of Judges elected for three years
20:15
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level
18:12
Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan drops 7 places in FIFA ranking
18:01
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan visits Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum in Vietnam
17:51
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1