Cabinet and World Bank discuss budgetary support for Kambar-Ata 1 construction

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting with a World Bank delegation led by Tatiana Proskuryakova, Regional Director for the Central Asia region.

The parties exchanged views on Kambar-Ata 1 hydropower plant construction project. Additionally, they discussed issues related to the World Bank’s budgetary support and proposals for improving the country’s investment climate.

«The Kyrgyz Republic highly values longstanding support and partnership with the World Bank. It is not only our country’s key partner but also a reliable ally in implementing reforms aimed at development,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

Tatiana Proskuryakova congratulated Kyrgyzstan on the successful resolution of border issues with Tajikistan. She also expressed interest in further deepening cooperation on large-scale projects and other issues on the agenda.