12:49
USD 87.40
EUR 95.11
RUB 1.02
English

Cabinet and World Bank discuss budgetary support for Kambar-Ata 1 construction

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting with a World Bank delegation led by Tatiana Proskuryakova, Regional Director for the Central Asia region.

The parties exchanged views on Kambar-Ata 1 hydropower plant construction project. Additionally, they discussed issues related to the World Bank’s budgetary support and proposals for improving the country’s investment climate.

«The Kyrgyz Republic highly values longstanding support and partnership with the World Bank. It is not only our country’s key partner but also a reliable ally in implementing reforms aimed at development,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

Tatiana Proskuryakova congratulated Kyrgyzstan on the successful resolution of border issues with Tajikistan. She also expressed interest in further deepening cooperation on large-scale projects and other issues on the agenda.
link: https://24.kg/english/323144/
views: 142
Print
Related
Hugh Riddell appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1
World Bank points out competition and education challenges in Central Asia
Construction of Kambarata HPP 1 discussed in Tashkent
Cabinet Chairman discusses development of Kambarata HPP-1 project with WB
Kambar-Ata 1 will enable optimal operation of Toktogul HPP — Sadyr Japarov
Kambar-Ata 1: IDA to allocate additional $13.6 million for feasibility study
Prices, incomes, savings: What survey results say about Kyrgyzstanis wellbeing
World Bank to allocate $500 million loan for Kambarata HPP 1
More than 70 percent of Kyrgyz families feel financially secure
Popular
Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines
Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek
Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers
China proposes Kyrgyzstan to build Aksu – Bedel – Balykchy railway China proposes Kyrgyzstan to build Aksu – Bedel – Balykchy railway
18 March, Tuesday
12:45
Committee approves Bakhadyr Konurov’s candidacy for CEC member position Committee approves Bakhadyr Konurov’s candidacy for CEC...
12:30
Suspected drug dealer detained in Issyk-Kul region
12:22
HRW releases report on xenophobia in Russia against migrants from Central Asia
11:35
Cabinet and World Bank discuss budgetary support for Kambar-Ata 1 construction
11:28
Aravan district bus station returned to state