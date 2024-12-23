17:24
Kambar-Ata 1 will enable optimal operation of Toktogul HPP — Sadyr Japarov

Kambar-Ata 1 hydropower plant construction project, often referred to as the «project of the century,» is progressing actively with the participation of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and support from the World Bank. If everything goes according to plan, construction of the main dam and related infrastructure will begin by summer, President Sadyr Japarov stated during a ceremony marking the 90th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector.

According to Japarov, commissioning of Kambar-Ata 1 will allow the Toktogul hydropower plant to operate at optimal capacity. This will ensure water supply to neighboring countries during the spring and summer seasons while fully meeting Kyrgyzstan’s electricity needs in the autumn and winter periods.

«Construction of this hydropower plant is a strategic step towards Kyrgyzstan’s energy independence. Moreover, Kambar-Ata-1 will play a key role in the effective management of Central Asia’s water resources,» he emphasized.

The President added that all achievements—structural reforms, the construction of small hydropower plants, and the implementation of national projects—have been made possible thanks to the tireless efforts of energy sector specialists.
