Hugh Riddell appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan

Hugh Riddell became the World Bank Group Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic, a position that will unify country-level leadership across the institution to better support the country’s public and private sector priorities. The website of the international financial institution says.

He will lead the programs of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD)/International Development Association (IDA), International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) in the Kyrgyz Republic, providing a single point of contact for access to the full breadth of World Bank Group products and services. This will enhance the institutions’ ability to address global challenges, and drive development with speed, efficiency, and impact.

«The Kyrgyz Republic’s ambitious development strategy aims to enhance the prosperity of its citizens and achieve upper-middle-income status in the next several years. Unified leadership of the Bank Group will enable us to adopt a more integrated approach in the projects we support, positioning us as a more effective partner for the government, the private sector, and ultimately the citizens of this country,» Hugh Riddell said.

The World Bank Group is implementing the five-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) with the Kyrgyz Republic for FY2024-28, with energy, water, and agriculture identified as priority sectors for financing by the institution.

The World Bank Group works to enhance education and healthcare systems, improve food security, enable private sector investments and job creation, and strengthen institutions — all with the goal of creating a stronger and more prosperous society.

Hugh Riddell, prior to this role, was the World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic since May 2024.

Previously, he has also served as the World Bank Country Manager for Malawi and has held various positions in Washington, D.C., Afghanistan, and East Africa.
