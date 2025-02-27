Construction Ministry detects violations of building codes at Kambarata HPP-1

The Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan has detected violations of building codes at Kambarata HPP-1.

According to the press service of the ministry, the Jalal-Abad Regional Department of State Architectural and Construction Control conducted an inspection to monitor the compliance of the construction sites with design solutions and the quality of the work performed.

Construction work is underway on the territory of the hydropower plant, including the laying of an 8.6-kilometer-long reinforced concrete road, the construction of a transport tunnel (126 meters), the installation of power lines, the construction of a shift camp and a bridge across Naryn River.

Inspectors detected violations of the requirements of technical regulations and regulatory acts. Based on the results, inspection reports were drawn up, orders were issued to eliminate the violations, and explanatory work was carried out with responsible persons.

The Ministry of Construction took the HPP under constant control.