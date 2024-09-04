How foreigners can obtain residence permit in Kyrgyzstan

Gulbarchyn Turdubaeva, chief specialist of the Migration Department at the Ministry of Digital Development, told about the procedures required to obtain a residence permit in Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, to obtain a residence permit, a foreigner has to provide several key documents. If the applicant has own housing in Kyrgyzstan, he or she will need to provide documents for it, including a technical passport. In the absence of own housing, a notarized consent of the owner of the housing is required. If the owner is present when submitting documents together with the foreigner, a notarized consent is not required.

The list of required documents includes an application in the established form, which is filled out at a Public Service Center (PSC). Citizens of Russia and Kazakhstan can provide an internal passport, and citizens of other countries — an international passport.

It is also necessary to provide evidence of legal income, a bank account number, and a certificate from the place of work confirming the income. A required document for pensioners is a pension certificate.

Recall, new rules for the stay of foreigners and stateless persons come into force in Kyrgyzstan from September 5.