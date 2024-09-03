Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens

New rules for the stay of foreigners and stateless persons, approved by Cabinet’s resolution No. 437 of July 31, 2024, will come into effect in Kyrgyzstan on September 5. The Ministry of Digital Development reported.

The ministry draws attention to the new procedure for citizens, who plan to stay in the country for more than 60 days for personal reasons not related to work, study or business. For registration, they will need a document confirming the right to stay in the republic, depending on the purpose of the visit.

The new requirements apply to citizens of visa-free countries such as Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Moldova.

Main changes: Citizens of the EAEU countries (Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus) can stay in the Kyrgyz Republic without registration for up to 90 days during each 180-day period. For citizens of Tajikistan, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Moldova, this period is 60 days during a 120-day period;

For stays exceeding these periods, it is necessary to obtain a temporary residence permit or other document giving the right to stay in the republic, including a residence permit, a stateless person certificate, a Kairylman certificate or a Meken-card certificate;

A temporary residence permit is issued within 15 working days for one year with the possibility of annual extension for up to five years.

After the expiration of the specified periods of stay without registration, foreign citizens are required to leave the territory of Kyrgyzstan and may re-enter no earlier than after 60 or 90 days, respectively.

In addition, foreign citizens are required to register within five working days from the date of entry, unless they are exempt from mandatory registration. For citizens of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia, this period is 30 days, Azerbaijan — 15 days, Tajikistan — 60 days, Georgia — 90 days.

Issuance of temporary residence permit and consultations are available at any territorial division of the Population Registration Department under the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic.