Finance Ministry expects budget surplus in Kyrgyzstan for next five years

Kyrgyzstan’s state budget revenues will grow annually in the medium term, as well as the surplus. The Ministry of Finance provided the data in the report on the main directions of fiscal policy for 2024-2029.

The document says that the budget will increase from 465.3 billion soms in 2025 to 655 billion soms in 2029. However, despite this increase, their share in GDP will fall from 28.6 percent to 25.6 percent. Non-tax revenues are also expected to fall from 3.4 percent to 2.5 percent of GDP.

Total budget expenditures are also projected to increase — from 423.5 billion soms in 2025 to 606.4 billion soms in 2029. However, as a percentage of GDP, expenditures will decrease from 26.1 percent to 23.7 percent.

The budget surplus is projected at 41.8 billion soms in 2025 and will increase to 48.6 billion soms in 2029, while its share in GDP will decrease from 2.6 to 1.9 percent.
