16:36
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Deputy of Parliament Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov gives up his mandate

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov is giving up his mandate. The Central Election Commission confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The MP wrote a statement on the early termination of his deputy powers at his own request. He did not indicate the reason.

It is not yet known when the CEC members will consider the deputy’s application. Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov himself is unavailable for comment.

On August 22, the deputy was questioned by the State Committee for National Security as a witness in the case on Yiman Foundation.

Earlier, Azattyk reported about an audit at Yiman Foundation, conducted by the Internal Audit Service under the Ministry of Finance. The audit began on July 22, and its results were published a week later. The basis for the audit was a letter from the State Committee for National Security dated July 18.

According to the audit, in 2014-2015 the foundation received $5.1 million, of which about $5 million was transferred from Turkey to streamline religious education in Kyrgyzstan. In 2014-2018, the foundation received 24.9 million soms from various sources.

The audit revealed the absence of accounting reports and necessary documents, which makes a full audit difficult. The conclusion points to violation of the Law «On Accounting». The names of the former heads of the foundation, except for the former accountant, are not mentioned in the conclusion.
link: https://24.kg/english/303594/
views: 95
Print
Related
Adakhan Madumarov's deputy mandate transferred to Akkul Berdiev
Another MP leaves Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
CEC gives mandates to three new deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Aigul Aidarova comments on her expulsion from Butun Kyrgyzstan faction
Deputy proposes to build metro in Bishkek using investors’ funds
MP Aigul Aidarova expelled from Butun Kyrgyzstan faction
Deputy proposes to provide preferential loans for tourism development
No women in leadership positions in regions of Kyrgyzstan - deputy
CEC deprives Shailoobek Atazov of his deputy mandate
Maksatbek Sarbagyshev gives up his deputy mandate
Popular
Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan
U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks
Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft
Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement
30 August, Friday
16:26
Park built on site of demolished cafes in Bishkek Park built on site of demolished cafes in Bishkek
16:09
Kyrgyzstan to lift ban on egg imports from September 3
16:00
Deputy of Parliament Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov gives up his mandate
15:52
Pakistan and Macau simplify process of obtaining visas for Kyrgyzstanis
15:38
388 Kyrgyzstanis died abroad since beginning of 2024, most of them in Russia