Deputy of Parliament Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov gives up his mandate

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov is giving up his mandate. The Central Election Commission confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The MP wrote a statement on the early termination of his deputy powers at his own request. He did not indicate the reason.

It is not yet known when the CEC members will consider the deputy’s application. Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov himself is unavailable for comment.

On August 22, the deputy was questioned by the State Committee for National Security as a witness in the case on Yiman Foundation.

Earlier, Azattyk reported about an audit at Yiman Foundation, conducted by the Internal Audit Service under the Ministry of Finance. The audit began on July 22, and its results were published a week later. The basis for the audit was a letter from the State Committee for National Security dated July 18.

According to the audit, in 2014-2015 the foundation received $5.1 million, of which about $5 million was transferred from Turkey to streamline religious education in Kyrgyzstan. In 2014-2018, the foundation received 24.9 million soms from various sources.

The audit revealed the absence of accounting reports and necessary documents, which makes a full audit difficult. The conclusion points to violation of the Law «On Accounting». The names of the former heads of the foundation, except for the former accountant, are not mentioned in the conclusion.