Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for selecting candidates for EEC

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the procedure for conducting internal qualification selection of candidates from Kyrgyzstan to participate in competitions for vacant positions in the departments of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The resolution was adopted to improve the personnel selection process for EAEU bodies.

Under the changes, meetings of the competition commission will now be held as needed. Previously, they were convened at least once every six months. The minimum number of candidates required to conduct a selection has also been reduced from 30 to 20.

The composition of the competition commission has been clarified. It includes representatives of the presidential administration and authorized bodies responsible for state and municipal service, foreign policy, justice, finance, and national security.

The document introduces a restriction on participation by the same individual in qualification selections for the positions of director or deputy director of an EEC department—no more than two consecutive times. In addition, the grounds for commission members’ absence from meetings have been detailed, and the possibility of holding meetings and interviews via videoconference has been formalized.

The procedure for commission decision-making, computer-based testing, and actions in cases where no candidate achieves the required score has also been clarified.

The resolution will enter into force ten days after its adoption.