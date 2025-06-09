18:00
Former MP detained on suspicion of corruption

Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan B.K.S. (Kenzhebek Bokoev) has been detained by law enforcement agencies. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Talas region reported.

The police noted that the former MP was detained on suspicion of corruption within the framework of a previously initiated criminal case.

Kenzhebek Bokoev was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.

Recall, Kenzhebek Bokoev was a deputy of the Parliament of the 5th and 6th convocations, elected from Respublika Ata-Zhurt party.
