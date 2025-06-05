CEC registers Tabyldy Muratbekov as deputy of Parliament instead of Aizhigitov

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) registered Tabyldy Muratbekov as a deputy of the Parliament from Yiman Nuru party. He took the place of Sultanbai Aizhigitov, whose registration was previously canceled. It was announced following the results of the CEC meeting.

The decision to register Tabyldy Muratbekov was made today, June 5, at a CEC meeting.

Tabyldy Muratbekov was born on November 10, 1994 in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region.

On March 28, CEC canceled the registration of Sultanbai Aizhigitov as a deputy of the Parliament. This decision followed after he spoke out against some points of the agreement on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border without coordinating his position with Yiman Nuru faction, from which he was expelled. In addition, the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev reported that Sultanbai Aizhigitov had a hidden conviction, which became the basis for the cancellation of his mandate.

Thus, Tabyldy Muratbekov officially began to perform the duties of a member of Parliament from Yiman Nuru party.