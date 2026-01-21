15:29
50,000 young trees planned to be planted in Bishkek in 2026

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced plans to plant 50,000 young trees in 2026 in Bishkek in a podcast of Kabar news agency.

He stated that contracts have already been signed, and deliveries to the capital will begin in February.

«When the new saplings arrive, we won’t immediately plant them within the city limits. We’ll first plant them in a nursery. There, we’ll see how they adapt, whether they take root, and whether they grow. Because in 2025, 1,500 trees were delivered, and we planted them, but they withered. Based on this experience, we’ll first plant the saplings in the nursery, and only then in the city,» the official explained.

According to agronomists, up to 20 percent of saplings do not take root in Bishkek. This is due to lack of irrigation, violation of planting technology and other reasons.
