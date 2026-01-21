Former Presidential Envoy to Chui region on trial for polygamy

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek has begun hearing a criminal case against former Presidential Envoy to Chui region Mirbek Miyarov on charges of polygamy. He is accused under Article 176 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, which covers bigamy and polygamy.

Previously, Habibi Ulanova stated that Miyarov was summoned to the police for investigative procedures based on her complaint. Ulanova claimed that she had previously been in a marital relationship with Miyarov and that they have a child together who is seriously ill. She accused the former envoy of failing to provide support for the sick child.

Ulanova clarified that she was Miyarov’s common-law wife.

Under Article 176 of the Kyrgyz Criminal Code, bigamy or polygamy is punishable by community service, correctional labor, or a fine ranging from 50,000 to 100,000 soms.

Polygamy is prohibited in Kyrgyzstan.