New deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Tabyldy Muratbekov takes the oath

New deputy Tabyldy Muratbekov from Yiman Nuru parliamentary faction took the oath at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

He is 30 years old. He was born in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region. In 2016, he graduated from the Faculty of International Relations of the Zhusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University.

In 2016-2017, he studied at the Xinjiang Pedagogical University in China. In 2014, he participated in the Work and Travel USA program and gained work experience in the United States. In 2020-2021, he was an assistant to the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region.

Tabyldy Muratbekov took the place of former deputy Sultanbai Aizhigitov.

On March 28, 2025, the Central Election Commission cancelled the registration of Sultanbai Aizhigitov as a member of the Parliament. The decision followed after he spoke out against some points of the agreement on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border without coordinating his position with Yiman Nuru faction, from which he was almost immediately expelled. In addition, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev reported that Sultanbai Aizhigitov has a hidden criminal record, which became the basis for revocation of his mandate.
