Erik Moldokulov appointed mufti's representative in Jalal-Abad region

Personnel changes have taken place within the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan. Erik Moldokulov, previously acting as mufti’s representative in Naryn region, has been appointed as the new mufti’s representative in Jalal-Abad region through rotation. The corresponding order was signed by Mufti Abdulaziz Zakirov.
Deputy Mufti Shukur Ismailov introduced him and wished success in his future work.
The previous mufti’s representative, Nimatulla Jeenbekov, has been appointed imam-khatib of Suzak district.
Erik Tynybekovich Moldokulov (Erik azhy Moldokulov) was born on January 15, 1985, in the village of Komsomol, Kochkor district, Naryn region. He graduated from the Kyrgyz Islamic University.
He began his career in 2011 at the Naryn religious madrassa as a teacher and director.
From 2014 to 2020, he was the imam of Saad ibn Abi Waqqas Mosque in Naryn.
From 2020 to 2021, he served as deputy kazy of the Naryn regional kazyat.
From 2021 to 2026, he was kazy of Naryn region.
He is married and has three sons and a daughter.