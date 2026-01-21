Erik Moldokulov appointed mufti's representative in Jalal-Abad region

Personnel changes have taken place within the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan. Erik Moldokulov, previously acting as mufti’s representative in Naryn region, has been appointed as the new mufti’s representative in Jalal-Abad region through rotation. The corresponding order was signed by Mufti Abdulaziz Zakirov.

Deputy Mufti Shukur Ismailov introduced him and wished success in his future work.

The previous mufti’s representative, Nimatulla Jeenbekov, has been appointed imam-khatib of Suzak district.