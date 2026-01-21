15:29
Daniyar Kaskeev appointed Director of Research Institute of Balneology

Daniyar Kaskeev has been appointed Director of the Kyrgyz Research Institute of Balneology and Rehabilitation under the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The corresponding order was signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Daniyar Kaskeev is a candidate of medical sciences and a urologist. He previously worked at the institute as Deputy Director for Research. He is a co-author of scientific publications in the fields of medical rehabilitation, physiotherapy, and restorative treatment.

The Kyrgyz Scientific Research Institute of Balneology and Rehabilitation is engaged in scientific support and development of the sanatorium-resort treatment system, as well as the introduction of modern methods of medical rehabilitation.
