Cabinet approves standard charter for colleges and lyceums

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a standard charter for state and municipal institutions providing secondary vocational education services. The document was adopted in implementation of the Law on Education and will enter into force ten days after its official publication.

The standard charter establishes uniform rules for organizing the educational process, managing institutions, allocating the powers of the administration, and defining the rights and responsibilities of teachers and students. It will apply to all secondary vocational education institutions regardless of their form of ownership.

The resolution is aimed at unifying the legal status of colleges and lyceums, improving the quality of educational services, and bringing internal documentation into line with current regulatory requirements.