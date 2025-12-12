15:31
CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) considered the registration of deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) at a meeting today.

CEC members adopted a resolution to register deputies elected from 29 constituencies and issue them the corresponding certificates and badges.

The CEC previously annulled the voting results in one constituency. Therefore, 87 deputies will serve in the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) until the repeated election in constituency No. 13, instead of 90. The full list of new deputies can be found at this link.
