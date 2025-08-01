Former MPs suspected of seizure of coal deposit in Naryn region

Security services have detained former members of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan for the illegal seizure of a coal deposit in Naryn region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the investigation, former members of Parliament Zh. uulu A. and M.M. at different times, through threats and other illegal methods, without payment, forced the transfer of a controlling stake in a highly profitable company developing the mentioned coal deposit into their ownership.

On July 31, Zh. uulu A. and M.M. were detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS. The investigation into the case is ongoing. All the circumstances of the crime committed, as well as the circle of persons involved in the crime, are being established.

Photo Internet. Detained Zhunus uulu Altynbek - a former deputy of the Parliament from Onuguu-Progress faction

A source in the security forces toldthat the detainees are Zhunus uulu Altynbek, a former deputy of the Parliament from Onuguu-Progress faction in the 6th convocation, and Maratbek Malabaev, who was a deputy of the 2nd and 3rd convocations and was known by the nickname «Koshelek (Wallet)» during Akayev’s time.