12:34
USD 87.45
EUR 100.13
RUB 1.08
English

Former MPs suspected of seizure of coal deposit in Naryn region

Security services have detained former members of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan for the illegal seizure of a coal deposit in Naryn region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the investigation, former members of Parliament Zh. uulu A. and M.M. at different times, through threats and other illegal methods, without payment, forced the transfer of a controlling stake in a highly profitable company developing the mentioned coal deposit into their ownership.

On July 31, Zh. uulu A. and M.M. were detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS. The investigation into the case is ongoing. All the circumstances of the crime committed, as well as the circle of persons involved in the crime, are being established.

Internet
Photo Internet. Detained Zhunus uulu Altynbek - a former deputy of the Parliament from Onuguu-Progress faction
A source in the security forces told 24.kg news agency that the detainees are Zhunus uulu Altynbek, a former deputy of the Parliament from Onuguu-Progress faction in the 6th convocation, and Maratbek Malabaev, who was a deputy of the 2nd and 3rd convocations and was known by the nickname «Koshelek (Wallet)» during Akayev’s time.
link: https://24.kg/english/338197/
views: 143
Print
Related
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves new list of illnesses prohibiting detention
Police officer covers up illegal migration channel in Kyrgyzstan
Employee of prosecutor's office detained in Osh
Ex-head of Karakol municipal enterprise, head of construction company detained
Criminals from Kyrgyzstan hiding abroad detained and awaiting extradition
Fugitive convict detained in Talas region
Police inspector detained in Osh for corruption and abuse of power
Deputy Head of Tax Service Department for Kara-Suu arrested
Suspect detained in Talas for promotion of organized crime ideology
Fraud suspect attempts to bribe police officer
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms
1 August, Friday
12:23
Kyrgyzstan to host eco-festival ILBIRS FEST 2025 Kyrgyzstan to host eco-festival ILBIRS FEST 2025
12:18
Kyrgyzstan to draw up new state program for development of psychiatric services
12:05
Visa-free entry to Kyrgyzstan may be introduced for tourist groups from China
11:29
Kyrgyzstan to host Silk Road Mountain Race 2025
11:24
They don’t sleep, don’t blink, don’t make mistakes: ‘Electronic hawks’ go live