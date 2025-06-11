16:06
Detained minister has 100 apartments in Bishkek — MP

One of the detained ministers has 100 apartments in Bishkek. MP Meder Aliyev stated at a meeting of the Parliament.

He noted that relatives of the detained former officials are turning to deputies.

«They are asking for help and to consider the case fairly. But I would say that there should be a little shame. I do not want to disclose names, and everyone is considered innocent until the verdict is passed... One of the recently detained ministers has 100 apartments in the capital. People are talking about this. How did he acquire them while working in the civil service? Therefore, I ask to hold him accountable within the framework of the law,» Meder Aliyev said.

The MP did not specify the name of the minister, when and for what he was detained.
