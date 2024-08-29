Telegram founder Pavel Durov released on €5 million bail

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been charged. He has been released on bail, but banned from leaving France, BBC reports.

A judge has opened a formal investigation into Telegram founder Pavel Durov for organized crime, but he can avoid pre-trial detention by providing €5 million bail.

Pavel Durov must report to the police twice a week and is banned from leaving France.

He left the courthouse without an escort and drove away in a private car late on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, under French law, an investigation does not mean that Pavel Durov is considered guilty or that he will stand trial. Such a decision only indicates that the judges see enough grounds in the case to continue the investigation. However, it could last for years before the case is sent to court, or it could be closed.

The judge ordered the continuation of the investigation and bail four days after Durov was arrested at the Paris airport. The maximum possible arrest period, 96 hours, expired yesterday evening. Pavel Durov has been charged with all 12 crimes listed in the indictment, the French prosecutor’s office said in a statement.