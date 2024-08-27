16:29
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries to meet in India

Foreign Ministers from all Central Asian countries may gather in India on August 28-29. The Economic Times reported.

As noted, the Indian government is holding such an event for the first time.

The upcoming meeting will focus on effective counterterrorism mechanisms and inclusive connectivity corridors in Eurasia, with a special emphasis on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and Chabahar Port.
Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have started sending consignments to India via INSTC and Chabahar Port. India will also seek to procure natural resources, including critical minerals.

The key topics of discussion will reportedly be the fight against terrorism and security issues.

India and the Central Asian states share a common concern about the possible rise of extremist tendencies, which pose a potential threat to regional stability, the media outlet reports.
link: https://24.kg/english/303211/
views: 180
Print
Related
IndiGo ready to launch Delhi – Bishkek – Delhi flights
Studied to be a doctor, work as chef — Chinmay from India about life in Bishkek
President of Uzbekistan to be awarded honorary badge
Prime Minister of Japan intends to voice proposals on Central Asia development
Landslides in India: No Kyrgyzstanis among killed and injured
Flights from Bishkek to Delhi to be launched in 2025
Central Asian countries increase defense spending
Uzbekistan invests in Ukraine the most among Central Asian countries
Remittances to Europe and Central Asia fall by 10 percent in 2023
UN Secretary-General goes on tour of Central Asia
Popular
U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks
National Bank proposes to ban banks from charging fees for transfers National Bank proposes to ban banks from charging fees for transfers
Five banks in Kyrgyzstan are in process of liquidation —National Bank Five banks in Kyrgyzstan are in process of liquidation —National Bank
U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system
27 August, Tuesday
16:17
National Bank bought $197.4 million on foreign exchange market in 2024 National Bank bought $197.4 million on foreign exchang...
16:10
15-year-old girl held in sexual slavery for more than a month in Osh city
15:59
Kum-Shagyl plant and quarry in Bishkek returned to state
15:49
Foreigners beaten in sewing workshop in Bishkek
15:40
Azat Kozubekov appointed Deputy Chairman of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan