Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries to meet in India

Foreign Ministers from all Central Asian countries may gather in India on August 28-29. The Economic Times reported.

As noted, the Indian government is holding such an event for the first time.

The upcoming meeting will focus on effective counterterrorism mechanisms and inclusive connectivity corridors in Eurasia, with a special emphasis on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and Chabahar Port.

Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have started sending consignments to India via INSTC and Chabahar Port. India will also seek to procure natural resources, including critical minerals.

The key topics of discussion will reportedly be the fight against terrorism and security issues.

India and the Central Asian states share a common concern about the possible rise of extremist tendencies, which pose a potential threat to regional stability, the media outlet reports.