Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII

Joint exercises of special forces of India and Kyrgyzstan Khanjar-XII will be held in Kyrgyzstan from March 10 to 23. The Week reported.

As noted, the special forces of both countries will exchange experiences and best practices in counter-terrorism and special forces operations in urban and mountainous terrain scenarios during the two-weeks long event.

This year’s exercise will unfold in high-altitude, mountainous terrain, where extreme weather and thin air will push the limits of human endurance.

One of the most significant moments in this year’s exercise will be the celebration of Nooruz, which will further enhance the bond of friendship between the two countries.

«The exercise will provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defense ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism. The exercise reaffirms the commitment of India and Kyrgyzstan to fostering peace stability, and security in the region,» the Defense Ministry of India said.

Photo The Week. Indian Army special forces contingent sets forth for Kyrgystan to participate in exercises Khanjar-XII.

The Indian contingent is represented by troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) while the Kyrgyzstan contingent is represented by the Scorpion 25th Special Forces Brigade.

Joint exercises of special forces of the defense departments of the two countries are held annually. In 2024, the drills were held on the territory of India.