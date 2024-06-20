VAR system tested at football match in Kyrgyzstan

The first Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in Kyrgyzstan was successfully tested at Kurmanbek stadium in Jalal-Abad. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media.

The system was tested at a match between U-16 youth teams Muras-United and Barcelona Academy.

The system was tested under the leadership of the VAR officer of the Asian Football Confederation Jakhongir Saidov and representatives of the Referee Department of the Kyrgyz Football Union Spartak Danilenko and Artyom Skopintsev, who noted the successful completion of the test.

The first VAR system in the country will be officially used at the U-20 Championship of the Central Asian Football Association, which will take place on July 5-13 at the Kurmanbek stadium. Teams from Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will take part in the championship.